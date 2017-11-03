Buzzacco scores again, South Range leads Crestview

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range leads Crestview, 14-7, in the third of the opening-round Division V playoff game.

Aniello Buzzacco’s 3-yard TD run late in the first quarter gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead at halftime.

Crestview tied the game early in the third quarter on Andrew Yanssens 70-yard touchdown run.

Buzzacco’s second TD of the game — a 3-yard run — gave South Range a 14-7 advantage.



Read more: Week eleven high school football stories

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22