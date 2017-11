Related Coverage Western Reserve back in the playoffs after missing last year

CRESTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve is tied with Norwayne, 7-7, in the first quarter of the opening-round Division VI playoff game.

After a blocked punt, Jack Cappabianca gave the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead with a 6-yard TD run.

Clay Harvey then notched a touchdown run for Norwayne to tie the contest.

