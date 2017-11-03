City of Warren installs safe exchange zone to prevent robberies

The Exchange Zone is located in front of the municipal building on South Street

By Published:
The city of Warren now has a place where people can complete their internet transactions or meet up for custody swaps. 

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Warren now has a place where people can complete their internet transactions or meet up for custody swaps. 

The Exchange Zone is located in front of the municipal building at 141 South Street SE.

The city’s safety service director said the spot can be used by online buyers and sellers to safely exchange goods for cash. It can also be used for child exchanges in visitation arrangements.

“Craigslist transactions that have turned into robberies and/or violent encounters have become a nationwide trend and a problem for police departments across the country,” he wrote in a news release. “In an effort to alleviate this trend and keep our citizens safe, the Municipal Justice Building is offering several parking spots as a suggested location option for these transactions.”

The area is under 24-hour surveillance and is marked by yellow parking spots.

Signs designating the area as e-commerce and child custody exchange zone were installed Friday morning. They also include the Police Department’s non-emergency number, should you need to speak with an officer.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s