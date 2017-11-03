Conklin named commissioner of Northeast 8 Conference

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Veteran coach and athletic Director Rob Conklin has been named commissioner of the Northeast 8 Conference. The official announcement was made on Friday.

Conklin served as Athletic Director at Austintown Fitch High School from 2007-2016. Before coming to Fitch, he was the Athletic Director at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. Conklin was also an offensive and defensive coordinator at Cardinal Mooney High School and the assistant and head football coach at Struthers High School. He’s also coached track, cross country and gymnastics.

Conklin was interviewed by representatives of the NorthEast 8 Conference Schools, which included superintendents, principals and athletic directors.

“It did not take Rob long to shine during the interview, not only because of his work history and experience in athletics, but his vision for the league and its members,” said Dave Cappuzzello, NE8 Conference President. “Rob’s organizational and leadership skills were evident throughout the interview. The NorthEast 8 Executive Committee is happy with the selection of Rob Conklin to lead NE8 into the future.”

Eight schools are part of NE8: Girard, Poland, Lakeview, Struthers, Hubbard, Niles, South Range and Jefferson. The NE8 conference will provide inter scholastic competition for all sanctioned OHSAA sports for boys and girls in grades 7-12.

COURTESY: JULIE BERCIK