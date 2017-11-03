Conklin named commissioner of Northeast 8 Conference

Eight schools are part of NE8: Girard, Poland, Lakeview, Struthers, Hubbard, Niles, South Range and Jefferson

By Published:
NorthEast 8 Football Conference.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Veteran coach and athletic Director Rob Conklin has been named commissioner of the Northeast 8 Conference. The official announcement was made on Friday.

Conklin served as Athletic Director at Austintown Fitch High School from 2007-2016. Before coming to Fitch, he was the Athletic Director at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. Conklin was also an offensive and defensive coordinator at Cardinal Mooney High School and the assistant and head football coach at Struthers High School. He’s also coached track, cross country and gymnastics.

Conklin was interviewed by representatives of the NorthEast 8 Conference Schools, which included superintendents, principals and athletic directors.

“It did not take Rob long to shine during the interview, not only because of his work history and experience in athletics, but his vision for the league and its members,” said Dave Cappuzzello, NE8 Conference President. “Rob’s organizational and leadership skills were evident throughout the interview. The NorthEast 8 Executive Committee is happy with the selection of Rob Conklin to lead NE8 into the future.”

Eight schools are part of NE8: Girard, Poland, Lakeview, Struthers, Hubbard, Niles, South Range and Jefferson. The NE8 conference will provide inter scholastic competition for all sanctioned OHSAA sports for boys and girls in grades 7-12.

COURTESY: JULIE BERCIK

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s