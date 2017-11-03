Document: Knife links Strongsville man to future mother-in-law’s killing

Jeffrey Scullin was arraigned Friday in Cleveland on charges including aggravated murder

Authorities in Strongsville near Cleveland said Tuesday they've arrested and charged 20-year-old Jeffrey Scullin Jr. with aggravated murder in the killing last week.

CLEVELAND (AP) – Investigators say in court documents that a bloody knife helped police link an Ohio man to the killing of his fiancee’s mother, who was found dead just days before he was supposed to be married.

A judge set his bond at $1 million and his lawyer asked that the case now go to a grand jury.

Police arrested the 20-year-old Scullin on Tuesday.

Court records filed Thursday say police found a bloody tactical knife in a pickup truck that Scullin had been driving.

He had been living with his girlfriend’s parents at their Strongsville home where 49-year-old school teacher Melinda Pleskovic was found shot and stabbed on Oct. 24.

