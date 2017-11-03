Document: Knife links Strongsville man to future mother-in-law’s killing

Related Coverage Sixth grade teacher killed in Strongsville

CLEVELAND (AP) – Investigators say in court documents that a bloody knife helped police link an Ohio man to the killing of his fiancee’s mother, who was found dead just days before he was supposed to be married.

Jeffrey Scullin was arraigned Friday in Cleveland on charges including aggravated murder.

A judge set his bond at $1 million and his lawyer asked that the case now go to a grand jury.

Police arrested the 20-year-old Scullin on Tuesday.

Court records filed Thursday say police found a bloody tactical knife in a pickup truck that Scullin had been driving.

He had been living with his girlfriend’s parents at their Strongsville home where 49-year-old school teacher Melinda Pleskovic was found shot and stabbed on Oct. 24.

