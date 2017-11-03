Dorothy “Dolly” Klug Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Dorothy “Dolly” Klug, 84, passed away Friday evening, November 3, 2017 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Dorothy was born on December 26, 1932 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a daughter of the late Allen and Gertrude (Seburn) Ammons.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening flowers and traveling with her husband. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Richard (Judith) Klug of Palm Bay, Florida, Douglas “Butch” (Michaelene) Klug of Cortland, Ohio and Debra Kinter of Melbourne, Florida; her grandchildren, Brian Klug, Jennifer (David) Brown, Adam Flight, Allison (Arrow) DePaul and Nicole Brown; her great-grandchildren, David Marshall Brown, Dylan Richard Brown, Everly Judith Brown, Ashlynn Flight and Ryan Jesse DePaul. She will also be missed by her brother, Robert Ammons and her sister, Patricia Sabo.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard “Dick” Klug, whom she married on September 22, 1950 and passed away on August 6, 2014; her brothers, Judson, Jesse and Eddie Ammons; her sisters, Lois Geiwitz and Mary Belden and her son-in-law, Alan Kinter.

Funeral services for Dorothy will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Home Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland, Ohio.

Family will receive friends two hours prior to the service from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.shaferwinanschapel.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 6 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.