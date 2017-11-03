Gerry Lou Kropolinsky Obituary

NORTH BENTON, Ohio (Formerly Youngstown) – Services celebrating the life of Gerry Lou Kropolinsky will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 7 at the Old North Church in Canfield.

Gerry Lou died Friday morning, November 3, at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born December 15, 1938 in Youngstown the daughter of Albert Dixon and Helen Mary (Heide) Frisby.

Gerry Lou graduated from Boardman High School in 1957.

She was the owner operator of Interior Designs by Gerry Lou Kropolinsky for 42 years. After her retirement she worked with her husband at Progressive Travel Services.

Gerry Lou was a 50 year member of Old North Church.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, John whom she married in 1985; children, Robin Ann (Robert) Stugenic of Wadsworth, Richard Alan (Tammi) Rice, Jr. of Tennessee, Ronald Albert (Susan) Rice of Hudson, Shari Ann (Robert) Tuttle of Poland, John N. Kropolinsky of Youngstown and Nicholas Kropolinsky of Boardman; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and sister, Connie Frisby of Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, November 6 at the church.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Old North Church World Missions Department in Gerry Lou’s name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

