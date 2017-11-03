Ohio State Highway Patrol finds $266K in meth during I-80 traffic stop

Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over the rental car for following too closely in Wood County

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers find meth during Wood County traffic stop
Credit: Ohio State Highway Patrol

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers discovered $266,000 worth of methamphetamine after pulling a car over in northwestern Ohio on Thursday.

Shamel Eaton, 37, of Connecticut, was arrested and charged with felony possession and trafficking in methamphetamine.

Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over his rental car just before 3 p.m. Thursday for following too closely on Interstate 80 in Wood County.

A K9 alerted to the car so troopers searched it. They found 246 ounces of meth submerged in liquid, according to Highway Patrol.

If Eaton is convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.

