Howland Middle School student charged with making gun threat

The Howland Police Department wants to reassure the community that the school is safe

By Published:
Howland Police Generic

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A teen is now in trouble after a school threat made in Howland.

The Howland Police Department reached out to First News and wants to reassure the community that the school is safe.

Friday, a 14-year-old boy remains in the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center. He’s charged with inducing panic, a felony.

Police say Howland Middle School administrators contacted them Thursday after a student was overheard saying he was going to bring a gun to school Friday and shoot it up.

Investigators credit witnesses for coming forward and helping them quickly make an arrest in the case.

The student has been suspended from school. Police notified a family member of the incident and said the family member told officers that the boy doesn’t have access to any firearms.

He is scheduled to have a detention hearing at Family Court on Monday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s