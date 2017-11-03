Karen S. Luoma Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Karen S. Luoma, 49, of Howland, departed this life for the bonds of the next on Friday, November 3, 2017 at Hospice Hose in Poland, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on July 12, 1968 in Warren, the daughter of Foster and Carol (Cecil) Emch and had lived in the area all her life.

A graduate of Badger High School, Karen enjoyed her life as a homemaker and was always attentive to the needs of others.

A member of Living Lord Lutheran Church, she was also a social member of VFW Post 1090.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, NASCAR and county music, especially Toby Keith. You would also find her rooting for the Steelers.

She is sadly missed by her husband, David E. Luoma, whom she married April 30, 1988; her mother, Carol Kover of Howland; her father and stepmother, Foster and Tammy Emch of Tennessee; a sister, Leshia Emch of West Virginia; two brothers, Chaz (Debbie) of Warren and Robert (Patti) Emch of Virginia; a stepbrother, Charles Kover of Warren; six nieces; one nephew; two great-nieces; two great-nephews and her four-legged buddies, Dash and Toby.

Memorial services will be 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Rev. George Whitt of Bristolville Freewill Baptist Church officiating.

Friends may call 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Her urn will be laid to rest in a niche at Pineview Memorial Park at a later date.

