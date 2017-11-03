Know someone exceptional? The Hope Foundation wants to meet them

The 2018 award winner will be honored during the annual "Wine for Hope" fundraiser at The Lake Club in Poland

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley is taking nominations for its 5th Annual H.O.P.E. Lifetime Achievement Award.

WKBN 27 First News’ Caring for Our Community is proud to once again be involved this year helping the Hope Foundation find folks around the Valley who are: Honorable, Outstanding, Philanthropic and Excellent.

Nominations can be submitted online and have to be in by January 19. The winner will be honored at the 8th Annual Wine for Hope on Friday, April 13, 2018.

Past H.O.P.E recipients include: Henry Nemenz (local businessman & grocery store owner), John Gocala, Sr. (retired Youngstown State University police chief), George Gabriel (Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities) and Raymond Marrow (youth advocate).

