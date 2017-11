CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview leads Girard 10-0 in the first quarter of the opening-round Division IV playoff game, keyed by a fumble recovery that set up a touchdown.

The Bulldogs took a 3-0 lead on Noah Busefink’s 35-yard field goal.

Girard then lost a fumble, and Zach Rogers connected with Connor Greenwood for a 41-yard TD pass and 10-0 Lakeview lead.

