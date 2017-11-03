Lakeview, Howland students fill buses with items for those in need

Ameriprise Financial joined forces with the schools for its Day of Service

By Published:
Friday was a National Day of Service for Ameriprise Financial. For the past eight years, employees and community members have donated items, money and time to Feeding America.

Lakeview Schools filled one bus with food items, and Howland Schools packed up two buses. Both were on display at the Bazetta Township Hall on Friday.

Organizers said it was a great way for students and community members to get involved.

“It’s nice to see youth come together, create an awareness of the need. So not only are we gathering money and food for people that are needy right now, we’re also creating awareness,” said Ameriprise Financial Advisor Tom Shortreed.

Shortreed said Thanksgiving is a critical time in which donations are needed.

The partnership has raised more than $74,000 and nearly 53,000 food items for those in need this year.

