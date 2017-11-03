Leaders ask for input on future plans for city of Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaders in Niles are asking for help when it comes to the city’s future.

Friday, the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber held a public input meeting at the Niles Wellness Center.

Residents and members of the business community were there to share input about things they would like to see changed in the city of Niles.

“I think we had a lot of great suggestions that we can follow up with looking at what folks would like to see in regard to corridor activity and clean up, as well as some ideas on some new activity and some things that can come into the downtown area,” said Sarah Boyarko, the Regional Chamber’s ‎senior vice president of Economic Development.

According to the Regional Chamber, more meetings will be planned in the future, along with an online survey.