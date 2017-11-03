Leaders ask for input on future plans for city of Niles

The Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber held a public input meeting Friday at the Niles Wellness Center

By Published:
 Leaders in Niles are asking for help when it comes to the city's future.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaders in Niles are asking for help when it comes to the city’s future.

Friday, the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber held a public input meeting at the Niles Wellness Center.

Residents and members of the business community were there to share input about things they would like to see changed in the city of Niles.

“I think we had a lot of great suggestions that we can follow up with looking at what folks would like to see in regard to corridor activity and clean up, as well as some ideas on some new activity and some things that can come into the downtown area,” said Sarah Boyarko, the Regional Chamber’s ‎senior vice president of Economic Development.

According to the Regional Chamber, more meetings will be planned in the future, along with an online survey.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s