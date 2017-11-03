Liberty deli honoring fallen Girard officer on National Sandwich Day

A dollar from each sandwich is going to a fund in Justin Leo's name

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) –  A local restaurant is honoring Girard fallen officer Justin Leo with a special event.

Officer Leo was a regular at Kravitz Deli in Liberty and knew most of the employees. His badge number was 3-2-4.

So, as part of National Sandwich Day, the deli is selling three sandwiches for $24.

A dollar from each sandwich is going to a fund in Justin’s name.

Jack Kravitz, Kravitz Deli’s president, said it’s important to recognize all police officers.

“We think that’s a nice way to commemorate and honor them and honor Justin’s memory and show how much we support the police force and how important it is to our store,” he said.

All of the employees are also wearing shirts honoring Justin Leo.

The Girard officer was shot and killed two weeks ago while responding to a domestic call.

