Mary Beth “Beth” (Fasline) Pipino Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 7345 Westview Dr. in Boardman, with Fr. Gerald DeLucia officiating for Mary Beth “Beth” (Fasline) Pipino, 58, of Poland, who passed away at her home on Friday evening, November 3, 2017 after a brief illness.

Beth was born July 16, 1959 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Sam and Anna Marie (Puskar) Fasline.

She graduated from Ursuline High School and worked at WHOT. A skilled racquetball player, Beth also worked at Twenty-First Point. Once she married and had children, she devoted her life to being a homemaker.

Her cooking and baking skills were exceptional and she was also amazing at crafts as well as gardening. Her devotion to her children and grandchildren knew no bounds and she was the most loving of caregivers to them as well as to her nieces and nephews.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Joseph, whom she married in 1984 as well as her children, Candace (Corey) Shaner and Donald J. Pipino; three grandsons who were the light of her life, Luca, Dane and Reid Shaner; a sister, Judy (Jeff Myers) Fasline and three brothers, Sam, Tony and Thomas Fasline and her nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Beth’s sister, Judy, who never left her side throughout her illness and devoted herself wholly to Beth’s care.

There will be no calling hours and everyone is asked to meet directly at the church on Tuesday morning to celebrate Beth’s life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman (new location).

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Beth’s family.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks that material contributions be given in Beth’s memory to Animal Charity of Youngstown, 4140 Market St., Boardman, Ohio.

