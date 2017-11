Related Coverage East Palestine enters playoffs on 8 game win-streak

MOGADORE, Ohio (WKBN) – East Palestine leads Mogadore, 8-7, in the first quarter of their Division VI playoff matchup.

Mogadore recovered an onside kick and got on the board with a 15-yard TD run by Gavin Christy.

But East Palestine answered with a 14-play drive capped by Parker Sherry’s 5-yd TD run for an 8-7 lead.

Read more: Week eleven high school football stories

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22