McCoy TD run gives Mooney 14-7 lead at Poland

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney leads Poland, 14-7, in the fourth quarter of the opening-round Division IV playoff contest.

Still scoreless late in the first half, Brent Weaver notched an interception for the Cardinals. It set up a 14-yard TD pass from John Murphy to Nico Marchionda.

Mooney missed a 28-yard field goal early in the third quarter.

Later in the third, Poland’s Brandon Barringer hauled in an interception. Dante Romano followed with a 16-yard TD run to tie the game at 7.

Mooney regained a 14-7 lead late in the fourth quarter on Andre McCoy’s 7-yard TD run.

Read more: Week eleven high school football stories

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22