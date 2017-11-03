Photos: Mahoning County Dog Warden unveils new $3 million pound

Kennel workers say the future is looking brighter for dogs in need

The Mahoning County Dog Warden unveiled the new space during an open house on Friday. 

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a delayed starting date and several setbacks, Mahoning County’s new dog pound is finished.

The facility has exercise areas, meet and greet rooms, more space and floors that can be easily cleaned. It can also meet the rising stray population, with room for more than 120 dogs.

While the changes may seem simple, workers say they will make a big difference.

“Some of these dogs have never been off a leash, aside from in a tiny kennel, and now they’ll actually get to be off a leash and running and getting rid of some of that energy,” said Dog Warden Dianne Fry.

Fry added that this change is about the workers, too.

“The main purpose of this facility is to actually be successful at doing our jobs,” she said. “We are not just a shelter, and we’re not just a rescue. We’re an enforcement agency. We’re put in place with the Ohio Revised Code that we are to go out and pick up stray dogs.”

Fry said the new space allows them to better assess a dog’s health and temperament before they find a new home for it.

The project cost over $3 million. Dog licenses and fees are helping with that cost.

If you want to see the facility, the open house will continue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

