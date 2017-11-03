Massillon back up on top of Boardman

MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Ten years ago to the day (Nov. 3, 2007), Boardman won their last playoff game over Euclid (14-7) in the 2007 Regional Quarterfinal round. Tonight, the Spartans are seeking the upset over the #2 seed in Region 7 – Massillon Tigers.

Massillon opened the game with a 91-yard kickoff return by Tyree Broyles to score the game’s first touchdown. Back came Boardman as JuJuan Forte returned the ensuing kickoff 55-yards to the Tigers’ 35. From there Maurice Pickard ran the ball four times and scored the tying touchdown from 7-yards away.

When Massillon had the ball again, Jamir Thomas capped off a 8-play, 57-yard drive to take the lead back for the Tigers with just under 7 minutes to play in the first quarter.

Read more: Week eleven high school football stories

Scoring Chart

First Quarter

M – Tyree Broyles, 91-yard kickoff return TD (M 7-0, 11:44)

B – Maurice Pickard, 7-yard TD run (T 7-7, 9:22)

M – Jamir Thomas, 6-yard TD run (M 14-7, 6:56)

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22