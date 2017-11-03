Prosecutor: 3 men arrested had enough fentanyl to kill everyone in Columbus

The men arrested in Columbus last weekend are all from California

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Prosecutor said three men have been indicted on drug charges after being found with 4.5 pounds of fentanyl in the trunk of their car.

The men were arrested in a hotel parking lot on Olentangy River Road on Oct. 25.

Prosecutor Ron O’Brien said the amount of fentanyl is enough to kill all the residents in the Columbus. A lethal dose of fentanyl is about 2 milligrams.

Joel Parker Lassiter, Luis Gerado Delgado, and Rashaad Talib Williams were indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of drugs. All three men are from California.

