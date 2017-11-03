Sinkhole closes portion of busy road in Youngstown

Traffic is blocked in both directions in the area of the sinkhole on Himrod Avenue

A sinkhole has opened up on Himrod Ave. in Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A sinkhole that opened up on a busy road in Youngstown closed a portion of the road Friday.

Traffic is blocked in both directions in the area of the sinkhole on Himrod Avenue.

The crater was caused by a 24-inch sewer line that broke.

That portion of the road is expected to be closed for months, according to Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works for the city of Youngstown.

The crater has already caused a vehicle to blow out a tire, which resulted in an accident.

Himrod Avenue sinkhole

