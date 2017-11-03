Storm Team 27: Cool, decreasing clouds

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Clouds trying to break up through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the 50’s. Cooler temperatures in the 30’s Friday night.
A warm weekend expected with showers returning Saturday afternoon and into Sunday. A chance for thunder. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50’s Saturday and then upper 60’s Sunday!
Forecast
Friday: Decreasing clouds this afternoon. Breezy.
High: 57
Friday night: A few clouds.
Low: 35
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or a storm afternoon. (60%)
High: 59
Sunday: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 69 Low: 55
Monday: Scattered showers with a chance for a thunderstorm. (70%)
High: 60 Low: 53
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 50 Low: 41
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)
High: 45 Low: 35
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 34
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 53 Low: 32
