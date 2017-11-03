Storm Team 27: Cool, decreasing clouds

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Clouds trying to break up through the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the 50’s. Cooler temperatures in the 30’s Friday night.

A warm weekend expected with showers returning Saturday afternoon and into Sunday. A chance for thunder. Temperatures will warm into the upper 50’s Saturday and then upper 60’s Sunday!

Forecast

Friday: Decreasing clouds this afternoon. Breezy.

High: 57

Friday night: A few clouds.

Low: 35

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or a storm afternoon. (60%)

High: 59

Sunday: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 69 Low: 55

Monday: Scattered showers with a chance for a thunderstorm. (70%)

High: 60 Low: 53

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 50 Low: 41

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)

High: 45 Low: 35

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 34

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 53 Low: 32