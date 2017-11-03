Storm Team 27: Warmer this weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Look for cool temperatures into your Saturday morning with lows in the middle 30’s. There is a small risk for patchy fog.

Warming up Saturday with afternoon highs in the upper 50’s. Clouds will increase through the afternoon with a small risk for a shower toward evening. A chance for a shower or a thunderstorm Saturday night.

Warm with gusty wind Sunday. It will be a warm day with the risk for a shower or thunderstorm. The chance for a stronger thunderstorm late Sunday into Sunday night. Cooler next week.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower into the evening. (20%)

High: 58

Saturday night: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)

Low: 54

Sunday: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Gusty Wind.(60%)

High: 69

*Watching for a Stronger Storm Late Sunday into Sunday night…

Monday: Showers or thunderstorms early. Cooling temperatures through the day. (80%)

High: 59 Low: 58

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 48 Low: 39

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)

High: 44 Low: 33

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 42 Low: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower early. (20%)

High: 40 Low: 30

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 42 Low: 29