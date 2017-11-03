Storm Team 27: Warmer this weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Look for cool temperatures into your Saturday morning with lows in the middle 30’s. There is a small risk for patchy fog.
Warming up Saturday with afternoon highs in the upper 50’s. Clouds will increase through the afternoon with a small risk for a shower toward evening. A chance for a shower or a thunderstorm Saturday night.
Warm with gusty wind Sunday. It will be a warm day with the risk for a shower or thunderstorm. The chance for a stronger thunderstorm late Sunday into Sunday night. Cooler next week.
Forecast
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower into the evening. (20%)
High: 58
Saturday night: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)
Low: 54
Sunday: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Gusty Wind.(60%)
High: 69
*Watching for a Stronger Storm Late Sunday into Sunday night…
Monday: Showers or thunderstorms early. Cooling temperatures through the day. (80%)
High: 59 Low: 58
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 48 Low: 39
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)
High: 44 Low: 33
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 42 Low: 30
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower early. (20%)
High: 40 Low: 30
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 42 Low: 29
.