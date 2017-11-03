Storm Team 27: Warmer this weekend

Look for cool temperatures into your Saturday morning with lows in the middle 30’s.  There is a small risk for patchy fog.

Warming up Saturday with afternoon highs in the upper 50’s.  Clouds will increase through the afternoon with a small risk for a shower toward evening.  A chance for a shower or a thunderstorm Saturday night.

Warm with gusty wind Sunday.  It will be a warm day with the risk for a shower or thunderstorm.  The chance for a stronger thunderstorm late Sunday into Sunday night.  Cooler next week.

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for a shower into the evening.  (20%)
High:  58

Saturday night:  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)
Low:  54

Sunday:  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  Gusty Wind.(60%)
High:  69

*Watching for a Stronger Storm Late Sunday into Sunday night…

Monday:  Showers or thunderstorms early.  Cooling temperatures through the day. (80%)
High:  59  Low:  58

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (30%)
High:  48  Low:  39

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Chance for showers early.  (30%)
High:  44  Low:  33

Thursday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a rain or snow shower.  (30%)
High: 42  Low:  30

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a snow shower early.  (20%)
High:  40  Low:  30

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  42  Low:  29

