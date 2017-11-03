‘They are such a blessing’: Trumbull Co. adoptive family uniting siblings

The Beauchenes have already adopted two sisters and are will soon take in their siblings, including Jamie, who had a liver transplant two years ago

Beauchene family adopts another one of Jamie's siblings


WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Trumbull County families celebrated on Friday — the day their adoptions were finalized. But for one family, they’re another step closer to keeping four siblings together.

“We’ve been waiting for today for a long time,” Michelle Beauchene said.

It was little Lucianna’s big day — she officially became a Beauchene, joining her big sister, Lilliana, in taking her adoptive parents’ last name.

“From the moment we held her, she felt like our child,” Michelle said.

This isn’t the last time the Beauchenes will finalize adoptions. They’re the family who’ll soon be welcoming Lilly and Lucy’s biological siblings, Jamie and Jeremiah. Jamie is the Trumbull County foster child who received a life-saving liver donation in 2015.

“This family stepped forward to take her siblings and eventually, to unite all of those,” said Tim Schaffner, with Trumbull County Children Services. “It’s taken so much of our love and attention, that this is a major celebration for us.”

Right now, Jamie and Jeremiah remain in a foster home while an addition is under construction at their forever family’s house. The home needed to be bigger to comply with state law because the Beauchenes also have two of their biological children living there.

“Our families are full of crazy fun and chaos,” Michelle said.

But Jamie and Jeremiah visit often.

“It feels complete when they’re there now,” Donald Beauchene said.

Michelle said it’s not the same when Jamie and Jeremiah aren’t with them.

“There’s a void when the two other ones have to leave us. You feel a void that just — in the kids’, in our hearts, too.”

Everyone is looking forward to move-in day, which Children Services hopes will come in time for Thanksgiving.

“I know in my heart that we’re able to make a difference with them and their lives are gonna be amazing,” Michelle said. “Not only do a lot of people say we’re a blessing to them but they are such a blessing to our family.”

