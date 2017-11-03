Twitter employee deletes Trump’s account

(CBS News) – President Donald Trump was silenced on Twitter last night, and you’ll never guess why.

“Sorry that page doesn’t exist,” that’s what millions of Twitter users saw Thursday night after President Trump’s account was deleted from the social media site.

The President’s personal page @realdonaldtrump, with 41 point 7 million Twitter followers, was down for about eleven minutes.

Turns out Twitter says an employee intentionally deactivated the president’s account and tweeted a statement:

Through our investigation, we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review.

Friday morning the President responded to the disruption tweeting in part: “I guess the word must finally be getting out – and (I’m) having an impact.

In the past, President Trump’s former white house press secretary admitted his boss liked to talk to the American people in 140 characters.

“The President is the most effective messenger on his agenda and I think his use of social media, he now has a collective total of close to 110 million people across different platforms,” Spicer said.

The Twitter-verse took notice of the President’s absence. Representative Ted Lieu from California tweeted:

“Dear Twitter employee who shut down Trump’s Twitter: You made America feel better for 11 minutes. DM me & I will buy you a Pizza Hut Pizza.”

The President was recently called out for his tweets on immigration by Democrat Chuck Schumer.

“Look, the President ought to stop tweeting and start leading,” Schumer said.

The temporary shutdown has many questioning how the site secures accounts of those that could potentially influence the world.