Valley Christian trials East Canton, 21-7

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian trails East Canton, 21-7, in the opening-round Division VII playoff matchup.
Robby Harbert scored on a 7-yard run for a 7-0 East Canton lead.
Valley Christian tied the game on Jordan Dukes’ 42-yard touchdown reception from Marcus Roman.
East Canton then recovered a Valley Christian fumble in the end zone to take a 14-7 lead. Nathan Suntheimer then followed with a 14-yard TD run.
