Vivian R. Barrett Obituary

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio – Vivian R. Barrett, age 99, of Williamsfield, Ohio, died Friday, November 3, 2017, at the Andover Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

She was born February 4, 1918, in New Lyme, Ohio, a daughter of Glenn and Velma (Rose) Woodworth.

She was a 1936 graduate of Jefferson High School.

A longtime Williamsfield resident, Mrs. Barrett lived in Las Cruces, New Mexico for 12 years coming back to Ohio in 2006.

She was employed as secretary and payroll clerk for Pymatuning Valley Schools for 18 years, retiring in 1979.

She was a long time member of the Williamsfield United Methodist Church, where she substituted on piano and organ for many years.

She was a former member of the Williamsfield Study Club and Floral Chapter of Eastern Star.

Mrs. Barrett married Joseph Barrett on December 31, 1938 and he preceded her in death in 1993. She is also preceded by her son, Myron Barrett; her daughter, Deanna Cline; two sisters, Pauline Walker and Doris Forster and brother, Kenneth Woodworth.

She is survived by her three granddaughters, Michele Williams of Kinsman, Ohio, Melynda Barrett of Akron, Ohio and Laura Barrett of Warren, Ohio; six great-grandchildren; two great-great- grandchildren and her daughter-in-law, Karen Barrett Palmer of Cherry Valley Township, Ohio.

Private services will be held for family.

Burial of cremated remains will take place in Williamsfield Center Cemetery.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.