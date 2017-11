WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the robbery of Sheetz on Elm Road in Warren.

The robbery happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.

The robber made off with some cash and a bottle of tea, according to the report.

A dispatch call log says the robber told an employee that he had a gun, although the employee didn’t see one. After the robbery, he ran from the gas station.

Warren police and Highway Patrol troopers searched the area but didn’t find a suspect.