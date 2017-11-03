Worker at Campbell medical center accused of flashing employees

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Niles is accused of exposing himself to fellow workers at the Healthridge Medical Center on Struthers-Liberty Road.

According to a police report, workers told police that 39-year-old Donald Smith works there and that he exposed himself to them at the office.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon.

When police arrived, a staff member was in a private room talking with Smith.

As police attempted to place Smith in handcuffs, he tried to run away but was stopped by officers.

Smith is charged with disorderly conduct. He is scheduled to appear in Campbell Municipal Court Friday.

A witness told police the behavior was out of character for Smith and that he may have been under the influence of “some type of drug,” the report stated.