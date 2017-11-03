Youngstown passed over for smaller marijuana grow site location

Growing sites will be located in Ravenna, Canton, Akron, Columbus, Toledo, Dayton, and the Cleveland area

By and Published: Updated:
FILE - In this file photo taken Jan. 13, 2015, marijuana plants sit under powerful lamps in a growing facility in Arlington, Wash. Washington launched its second-in-the-nation legal marijuana market with just a handful of stores selling high-priced pot to long lines of customers. A year later, the state has about 160 shops open, tax revenues have soared past expectations and sales top $1.4 million per day. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN/AP) – Eleven companies have been awarded small cultivating licenses to grow medical marijuana in Ohio but none of the growing sites will be in the Mahoning Valley.

The closest license is in Ravenna. Both Canton and Akron will have growing sites as well. Other locations include Columbus, Dayton, Toldeo, and the Cleveland area.

The smaller growers would cultivate up to 3,000 square feet, the Department of Commerce announced Friday. That’s a small portion of the anticipated cultivation.

Up to a dozen larger growers for sites up to 25,000 square feet are expected to be announced later this month.

Even though the state has chosen its smaller growers, it could be months before they start their first crop.

These companies will get provisional licenses but can’t immediately begin growing marijuana. They must first get their businesses operational and have a state team visit their facilities.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s