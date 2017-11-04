Canfield girls soccer bows out in Regional Final

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield girls soccer team saw their season come to a close Saturday, with a 2-0 loss to Mentor Lake Catholic in a Division II Regional Final at Ravenna Stadium.

The Cardinals fell behind early in the first half on a goal from Lake Catholic’s Keka Babic, 33 minutes into the game.

The Cougars added another goal in the second half from Kati Druzina to seal the victory.

Canfield finishes the season with a 14-3-4 record. They were crowned District Champions, and were Regional Runners-Up.