Girard crime activity: High school student accused of making gun threat

Sunday, Oct. 29

12:34 p.m. – 100 block of E. Liberty St., police received a report that a teen was hit with a BB while riding a bike in the area. He told police two people wearing hooded sweatshirts fired the BB gun and then ran away. He said he didn’t get a good look at the people because their faces were covered.

1:05 p.m. – 900 block of Patricia Dr., Jada Pagan and Juwaun Pringle, both arrested and charged with domestic violence. Police said they were called to the area for reports of a man and woman fighting in a car. Pagan told police Pringle choked her and police said she had redness and marks around her neck. Pringle told police Pagan tried to run him over with a car, which police said was captured on cell phone video. A neighbor told police she witnessed both Pagan and Pringle physically fighting inside the vehicle.

Monday, Oct. 30

11:08 a.m. – 100 block of W. Liberty St., the owner of The Rabbit Hole Consignment reported that someone broke into the business and stole a shelf containing jewelry.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

10:15 a..m. – 700 block of E. Prospect St., a custodian at Girard High School reported finding graffiti on a chiller at the school. He said it appeared as if someone climbed the transformer and onto the roof.

10:23 a.m. -300 block of S. Market St., a man reported receiving a bill for DirecTV service that he never signed up for. He believed a former tenant put the cable in his name without his permission, then moved out.

8:55 p.m. – 1700 block of Oak St., a sophomore at Girard High School is facing an inducing panic charge after police received reports that he sent a Snapchat photo of himself holding a rifle and wearing a helmet. The photo said, “Don’t come to school tomorrow,” which was perceived as a threat by some people who received it, according to a police report.

11:53 p.m. – 700 block of N. Highland Ave., police were called to check on the welfare of a 2-year-old child after receiving reports that the mother was using drugs in the child’s vicinity. Upon questioning the woman, police said she first denied that she lived there and tried to get away from officers. She was then arrested and began struggling with officers, trying to bite one of them and grab his genitals, according to a police report. Police said the woman also hit her head off the police cruiser on purpose and forced herself to vomit. When asked about drug use, she told police she only “dabbed a few times,” according to the report. Police said marijuana paraphernalia was found in the home. The child was given to a woman who had shared custody. The suspect faces endangering children, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and criminal mischief charges. As of Friday afternoon, charges hadn’t been filed.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

