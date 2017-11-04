Mary Ann Bridge Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Mary Ann Bridge of Hermitage passed into the hands of her Lord and Savior peacefully at 6:55 p.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017, in the hospital of Sharon Regional Health System, after an extended illness. She was 82.

Mrs. Bridge was born August 17, 1935, in Farrell, the eldest daughter of Andrew and Lena (Krkanich) Bukovinsky. She was raised in Farrell and fondly spoke of her childhood memories, such as time with family, ice skating at Buhl Park and following the Farrell Steelers basketball team.

She attended the former St. Ann’s Parochial Grade School, Farrell and was a 1953 graduate of Farrell High School. While raising her family, Mary Ann attended Edinboro University and earned her Licensed Practical Nursing certification through Mercer County Vocational-Technical School.

She was employed by Sharon Regional Hospital and Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren.

Mary Ann and her husband of more than 50 years, Kenneth Bridge, were longtime members of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage and most recently, members of Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex.

Mary Ann loved her children and grandchildren, always finding a reason to have them over to enjoy dinner, swimming or a campfire. It was very important to her to be involved with her children and grandchildren’s activities, attending as many events as possible. She will be remembered as a loving mom and grandma with a huge heart and talented cooking skills. Mary Ann made delicious meals and enjoyed cooking. Her nut rolls, chili, star cookies, pigs in the blanket and dinner rolls were amazing. She loved to celebrate special occasions, cooking, decorating and making everyone feel special and welcomed. Holidays were a very special time for her as she prepared everyone’s favorite foods and made sure every family member had plenty of gifts to open at Christmas. At Easter, the grandchildren had their own color of plastic eggs to find, with special treats inside, during her annual Easter egg hunt. Family was very important to her. In her younger years, Mary Ann loved to dance, from ballet to the jitterbug. She also enjoyed playing the organ, bowling, waterskiing, snow skiing and listening to the talented Elvis Presley. She loved angels and reflected on Bible scripture. She is now one of our Lord’s angels in heaven watching over her family. She has provided her loved ones with beautiful memories to cherish.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Kenneth Bridge, at home; her five children and 11 grandchildren, Kenneth Bridge and his daughter, Kylie, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Patricia Chupak and her husband, Jerry and son Ryan, West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, Robert Bridge and his wife, Christina and their children, Brandon and Nicole, Masury, Ohio, Deborah Gilson and her husband, Doug and their children, Darcie and Daelyn, Mercer, Pennsylvania and Thomas Bridge and his wife, Kim and their children, Christian, Beverly, Vanessa, Mason and Maryann, Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Mary Ann is also survived by a brother, Andrew Bukovinsky and his wife, Phyllis, Columbus, Ohio and their children, David, Cindy and Barbara; a sister, Betty Jane Trontel, Hermitage and her children, Jim, Jerry and Mark and a brother-in-law, Ronald Morsillo, also Hermitage and his son, Patrick.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Josephine Morsilla and a brother-in-law, Jerry Trontel.

In remembrance of Mary Ann, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Road, West Middlesex, PA 16159; Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of Mass on Tuesday, November 7, 2017, in the Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex.

Mass of Christian burial will be 12:00 Noon Tuesday, November 7 in the church, with Rev. Glenn R. Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 7 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.