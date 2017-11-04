Neb. man gets prison for sending strippers to neighbor’s house

The neighboring family with two small children reported that women had shown up as many as 75 times since 2013

By Published:
jail generic

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – A Nebraska man has been sentenced to four years in prison for sending prostitutes to strip on his neighbor’s front porch dozens of times over a three-year period.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 45-year-old Douglas Goldsberry of Elkhorn was sentenced Friday in Douglas County District Court after pleading no contest in September to pandering.

Authorities say Goldsberry hired prostitutes to bare their breasts and strip on his neighbor’s porch while he watched from his house.

The family with two small children reported that women had shown up as many as 75 times since 2013, exposing themselves and sometimes kicking the door and yelling for payment.

Goldsberry also has been indicted in federal court for possession of child pornography and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s