Olga M. Lemanski Obituary

ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania – Olga M. Lemanski, 90, of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, November 4, 2017 at The Grove in Harmony.

She was born in Ellwood City, on March 30, 1927 to the late George and Regina Koenig Miller and was raised by the late Wilhelm and Anna Schuller.

She was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Ellwood City.

She shared 57 years of marriage with the late Sylvester “Sud” Lemanski, who passed away on October 29, 2004.

Olga was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Ellwood City Saxon Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed attending bingo and was a loving mother and grandmother.

Olga was the last of her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by eight sisters; Regina Ferrese, Hilda Eppinger, Margaret Berendt, Wilhelmina Losch, Dorothy Racz, Goldie Evans and Freda Ruby. She was also preceded by two brothers, George Miller and Frederich Miller (who died in infancy); as well as a son, Larry W. Lemanski.

She is survived by two daughters, Helen (Larry) Houk, of Chewton and Sylvia (Charles) Stillwagon, of Ellwood City; as well as one son, Steven Lemanski, Sr. of Ellwood City. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Friends will be received from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7, in the Turner Funeral Home, 500 Sixth Street in Ellwood City.

Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8 at the funeral home with Rev. Robert A. Keplinger of English Lutheran Church of Zelienople, Pennsylvania officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, PO Box 695, Ellwood City, Pennsylvania 16117

Burial will follow in Locust Grove Cemetery.

