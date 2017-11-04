Prizes, vendors and concessions at 14th annual Poland fundraiser

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – If you want to get a head start on your Christmas shopping, there’s a way you can do it this weekend while also supporting a local school.

From 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Poland will have its annual Holiday Shoppe at the high school on Dobbins Road.

Money from the fundraiser goes to Poland Union Elementary’s Parent Teacher Organization.

Along with more than 100 vendors in attendance, the shop will also have a bake sale, gift basket raffle, concession stand and 50/50 auction.

This is the 14th year for the Holiday Shoppe, which is the main fundraiser for Union’s PTO.

As always, admission is free.