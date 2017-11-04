Storm Team 27: Thunderstorms possible Sunday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

There is a chance for rain Saturday night but we are expecting showers through the day Sunday. Thunderstorms are likely in the evening with the passing of a cold front. An isolated storm could be strong.

Monday temperatures will continue to fall through the day. Highs for the rest of the week will be in the 40s with lows in the 30s.

Forecast

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a showers (30%)

Low: 53

Sunday: Showers likely with the chance for late day thunderstorms. **A storm could be strong** Gusty Wind. (70%)

High: 67

Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. (80%)

Low: 57

Monday: Showers early. Cooling temperatures through the day. (60% AM)

High: 59

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 35

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 46 Low: 33

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 32

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 43 Low: 30

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 33