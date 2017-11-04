Storm Team 27: Warmer for the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s this afternoon. Clouds will increase through the second part of the day with a small risk for a shower toward evening. The chance for a shower or a thunderstorm continues tonight.
It will be warm with gusty wind on Sunday. There will also be the risk for a shower or thunderstorm. The chance for a stronger thunderstorm late Sunday into Sunday night.
Forecast
Today: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower into the evening. (30%)
High: 58
Saturday night: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)
Low: 53
Sunday: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Gusty Wind.(40%)
High: 68
*Watching for a Stronger Storm Late Sunday into Sunday night…
Monday: Showers or thunderstorms early. Cooling temperatures through the day. (70%)
High: 59 Low: 58
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (20%)
High: 48 Low: 38
Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 44 Low: 32
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)
High: 42 Low: 30
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower early. (20%)
High: 40 Low: 30
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 30
