Storm Team 27: Warmer for the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s this afternoon. Clouds will increase through the second part of the day with a small risk for a shower toward evening. The chance for a shower or a thunderstorm continues tonight.

It will be warm with gusty wind on Sunday. There will also be the risk for a shower or thunderstorm. The chance for a stronger thunderstorm late Sunday into Sunday night.

Forecast

Today:  Partly sunny. Chance for a shower into the evening.  (30%)
High:  58

Saturday night:  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)
Low:  53

Sunday: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Gusty Wind.(40%)
High:  68

*Watching for a Stronger Storm Late Sunday into Sunday night…

Monday:  Showers or thunderstorms early.  Cooling temperatures through the day. (70%)
High:  59  Low:  58

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (20%)
High:  48  Low:  38

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  44  Low:  32

Thursday:  Partly sunny. Chance for a rain or snow shower.  (20%)
High: 42  Low:  30

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a snow shower early.  (20%)
High:  40  Low:  30

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  43  Low:  30

