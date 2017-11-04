Storm Team 27: Warmer for the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s this afternoon. Clouds will increase through the second part of the day with a small risk for a shower toward evening. The chance for a shower or a thunderstorm continues tonight.

It will be warm with gusty wind on Sunday. There will also be the risk for a shower or thunderstorm. The chance for a stronger thunderstorm late Sunday into Sunday night.

Forecast

Today: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower into the evening. (30%)

High: 58

Saturday night: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)

Low: 53

Sunday: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Gusty Wind.(40%)

High: 68

*Watching for a Stronger Storm Late Sunday into Sunday night…

Monday: Showers or thunderstorms early. Cooling temperatures through the day. (70%)

High: 59 Low: 58

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (20%)

High: 48 Low: 38

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 44 Low: 32

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)

High: 42 Low: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower early. (20%)

High: 40 Low: 30

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 43 Low: 30