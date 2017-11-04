Toyhio gives Valley residents chance to re-live childhood

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Toyhio came to town Saturday, as people from the Valley got a chance to relive a bit of their childhood Saturday.

Toys were everywhere inside the Avon Oak Ballroom — from Star Wars to G.I. Joe to Marvel to Masters of the Universe to Funko Pops.

“Look at everyone here that’s having a good time and reliving their childhood,” said Rick Fusselman, a vendor.

A packed room full of of fans of all ages filled the Girard ballroom for Toyhio.

“It started off because I was always going to toy shows,” Fusselman said. “And I kinda wanted a toy show in our area, because the closest one was probably 90 minutes away.”

Fusselman and Tom Troll were there since the early hours of the morning setting up tables. To them, it’s a hobby, but it’s also much more than that.

“It basically started when I liked this stuff when I was a kid and now I want it back,” Troll said.

“It’s something I love,” Fusselman said. “I set up toy shows all the time. And I wanted to put my foot in the door. It’s fun. It’s stressful, but it’s worth it in the end.”

It’s also bringing people together.

Serednesky and his son Bruce had been browsing through toys all day.

“To be able to do something that I really love and that he really loves too, it’s like the ultimate win,” he said.

Vendors and customers alike also had the chance to support Toys for Tots.

Fusselman and Troll say they’re not done with this kind of event, as Toyhio is coming back to the Valley Feb. 10 at the Metroplex in Liberty.