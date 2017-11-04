Tyler History Center opens new historical exhibit

Related Coverage New Tyler History Center exhibit traces Valley back to Native American times

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Tyler History Center in downtown Youngstown has a new exhibit showcasing the regions rich past. It opened to the public Saturday.

It’s called “The People of the Mahoning Valley: Stories of Identity and Innovation.”

The timeline traces the Valley’s history from Native Americans to modern times. It was designed by the Mahoning Valley Historical Center.

Also part of the new exhibit are items from Idora Park on loan from Jim and Toni Amey. They have an Idora museum in Canfield, but they are working on plans to give it all away.

“The entire collection will go to the Historical Society when the time is right,” Amey said. “When we’ve got a good location and our goal is to have it be part of the community. We’re just the keepers of the collection right now.”

The Idora exhibit at the History Center will be open through February.

