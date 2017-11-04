Wilda L. Pasco Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Wilda L. Pasco, age 83, of Salem died at 11:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born February 19, 1934 in New Garden, the daughter of the late Bud David and Gertrude (Henry) Hall.

Wilda was an L.P.N. and worked for Dr. Michael Madison and Dr. John Madison. Previously she worked at the Salem Regional Medical Center for 35 years.

She was a member of the Salem First Baptist Church and attended Salem Schools.

Her husband, Richard A. Pasco, whom she married December 22, 1951, preceded her in death on May 25, 1960.

Survivors include two sons, Richard Pasco of Salem and Ronald (Kathy) Pasco of Dayton; a daughter, Renaye (Edward) Fisher of Salem; two stepdaughters, Linda Welsh of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Sharon Mason of Woodford, Virginia; 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Four sisters, Bessie Frank, Jessie Conrad, Ona Lee Thacker and Anna Mae Lutz and three brothers, Jewel, Jack and James Hall also preceded her in death.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Claye Folger officiating.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, November 7 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Condolences can sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.