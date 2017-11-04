Youngstown Model Railroad Assoc. features new displays

New this year is a replica of downtown Youngstown decorated for Christmas from the 1950's and and a working steel mill

Published:
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Model Railroad Association is showing off two displays during its open house at its club in Austintown.

New this year is an amusement park complete with a Ferris wheel and roller coaster, a replica of downtown Youngstown decorated for Christmas from the 1950’s and and a working steel mill.

“And the blast furnaces are totally finished,” said Dean Demain of the Youngstown Model Railroad Association. “We got those done last year. And they’re all lit and totally finished to the point of looking like a real steel mill/blast furnace. Which is the only one left standing in the local area now.”

The train display is open again Sunday, plus next weekend and the weekend of Dec. 2 and 3.

The hours are noon-6 p.m.

