Youngstown police: Shooting at south side nightclub leaves multiple injured

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple people were shot on the south side of Youngstown early Saturday morning.

Youngstown police received a call just before 2:30 a.m. about a woman being shot outside of Club Deja Vu on Market Street.

Police say they believe multiple people were shot, but all are in stable condition.

Several blocks were taped off so they could investigate.

Investigators are looking at security footage from the club to determine the exact number of victims and to find any suspects.

A witness who was in the area during the time of the shooting said they heard shots fired from inside and outside the club.

WKBN is making phone calls to find out more details about this shooting. Stick with us online and watch First News This Morning beginning at 6 a.m. for any updates.