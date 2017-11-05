2 in Pa. accused of forcing woman into prostitution

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man and a woman who held another woman against her will and forced her into prostitution have been ordered to stand trial in Pennsylvania.

Twenty-nine-year-old Kashamba John and 27-year-old Arianna Somerville, both of Decatur, Georgia, are both charged with numerous counts including human trafficking, conspiracy and involuntary servitude. Another defendant is being sought.

The state attorney general’s office said the 21-year-old victim was “lured from California, held against her will and forced into prostitution” in hotels in Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

A message couldn’t be left for John’s attorney Sunday. Somerville’s attorney, Lonny Fish, said his client’s position was that the alleged victim’s actions were voluntary and she only claimed otherwise following a financial dispute.

