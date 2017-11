YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – You’ve probably noticed all the beautiful colors across the Mahoning Valley.

Even though the first day of Autumn was Sept. 22, the leaves from trees seemed to have just recently peaked all at once.

WKBN 27 First News anchor Stan Boney and photographer Jim Bowser spent Thursday afternoon checking out the colors. The above video showcases what they found.

Austum’s last day is Thursday, Dec. 21.