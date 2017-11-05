Canfield crime activity: Police investigate child left at bus stop

Wednesday, Oct. 18

7300 block of N. Palmyra, a 16-year-old Lowellville boy was charged with drug abuse at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. Evan Patton, 18, of Struthers, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

2:40 p.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., an 18-year-old student was cited for reckless operation on private property. The teen was charged after police were called to the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center for a crash involving a pedestrian. Police said surveillance video showed the teen hitting another student in the parking lot and then driving away. He told police he had to go to work so he drove through the student, thinking he would move out of the way, according to a police report. Police said the student wasn’t injured because he jumped on the hood of the car to avoid being run over.

Sunday, Oct. 22

2:46 a.m. – W. Main Street and Evergreen, Dennis M. Garcia, 61, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI and failure to reinstate license. An officer pulled Garcia over and said he didn’t have a license due to a prior suspension. According to a police report, Garcia smelled of alcohol and the officer noted that he has had two prior DUI convictions. Police said Garcia failed a field sobriety test but refused to take a breath test.

Monday, Oct. 23

100 block of Chapel, police received a report about fraudulent charges made on a credit card. The report was made for documentation purposes.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

3:45 p.m. – Fairground Blvd., police were called after a man failed to pick up his 8-year-old child from the bus stop. Police said they’ve been called multiple times for similar reports. Police said this time, the man was sleeping. He told police he has insomnia, which prevents him from having a normal sleeping pattern. Police noted that his apartment was in disarray. Due to multiple incidents where the welfare of a child was questioned, a referral was made to the prosecutor for possible charges.

Sunday, Oct. 29

3:52 a.m. – 600 block of E. Main Street, Shane McElfresh, 38, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with OVI, driving under suspension, and drug abuse. Police pulled McElfresh over and said he admitted to drinking and that it was his first night out drinking since he was released from prison. Police said McElfresh was on probation and didn’t have a valid driver’s license. He had a blood-alcohol limit of .086, slightly above the legal limit of .08, the report stated. Police said he also had a bag of marijuana and an empty beer bottle in the car.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

