Dylan Andrew O’Neil Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – Funeral services celebrating the life of Dylan Andrew O’Neil will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 10, 2017 at the Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel. Dylan passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, November 5, 2017.

He was born May 4, 1998 in Youngstown the son of Brian O’Neil and Casey (Morrison) O’Neil Marr.

He was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of MCCTC class of 2016 from the school of collision repair.

Dylan’s hobbies included cars, swimming, snow skiing and BMX Bicycling. He was a true animal lover and also loved any outdoor activities.

He leaves to cherish his memory his father, Brian O’ Neil (Tami) of Ellsworth; his mother, Casey (Bill) Marr of Canfield; a brother, Austin O’Neil of Columbus; paternal grandparents, Paul (Marilyn) O’Neil of Berlin Center and Bonnie McCartney of Canton; his maternal grandparents, Gary (Rose) Morrison of Salem and Karen Hemela of Alliance. Dylan also leaves two stepbrothers, Alex and Griffin Marr; as well as aunts and uncles, Kim (Bob) Diver, Aaron (Cindy) Morrison and Tammy (Bill) Wardle and several cousins.

Dylan was preceded in death by his uncle, Mark O’Neil.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 9 and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 10 at the Lane Funeral Home Canfield Chapel where services will begin at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 8 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



