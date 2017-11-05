Eagles soar past Fort LeBoeuf

Grove City's Kendel Hollen runs for a touchdown Saturday night in the Eagles win over Fort LeBoeuf.

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA (WKBN)-Grove City remains unbeaten on the year after the Eagles soared past Fort LeBoeuf Saturday 45-7, punching their ticket to the District 10 title game.

The Eagles wasted no time getting on the board, scoring on the first drive thanks to quarterback Brady Callahan scoring from a couple of yards out to make it 7-0.

Later in the quarter, Callahan used his arm to find Logan Lutz for the 2nd touchdown of the game, giving the Eagles a 14-0 lead.

Grove City advances to take on Meadville in the District 10 championship next Saturday.

