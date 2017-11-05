Former Brookfield student has new relationship with school

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Brookfield Middle School hired a new 7th and 8th grade language arts teacher this year, someone who has a special relationship to the school.

Miriam Necastro took over the position for Kristen Foster, who is now the school’s assistant principal.

What’s special about the job is that Necastro, a Brookfield graduate, is now co-workers with Foster, her old 7th grade teacher.

“Coming back and working with a lot of the teachers that I had was a little odd because they say, ‘Oh, you can call me by my first name now,’ and I’m like, ‘No, that’s a little weird,” Necastro said. “It’s kind of funny because you don’t expect to become friends with someone that you had in school back in the day.”

It didn’t take long though for the two to transition their relationship from student-teacher to being coworkers — something that isn’t new to Foster.

“I have three former students that are now colleagues,” she said.

Foster says the fact that she has these former students working with her shows how big of an impact teachers can have on their students.

Necastro says when she was in 7th grade, Foster inspired her to think about teaching as a career.

“Miriam as a 7th grader was always very confident, she had great leadership skills. She was a very conscientious student and I knew that she would definitely make an impact on the world,” Foster said.

So, not only did Foster inspire students to go into the teaching profession, but she says they must have enjoyed their time as students so much that they wanted to come back.